New York Jets named best team fit for five-time Pro Bowl receiver

Changes are afoot for the New York Jets after firing general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of the regular season in 2024. The Jets have already found replacements, hiring GM Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn. Yet, what about the roster?

Does Justin Fields have enough ammo to lead a high-powered scoring attack? Or even just one that bests the 19.9 points per game they averaged last season? One NFL analyst remains skeptical.

Specifically, ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes the Jets are the best remaining team fit for former five-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper.

“There’s a need for competition in the Jets’ wide receiver room opposite of No. 1 option Garrett Wilson. With Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds next on the depth chart, Cooper could come in and fight for work. Yes, the 30-year-old is showing signs of decline on tape, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover. He could be a solid target for quarterback Justin Fields on play-action concepts, getting open on deep in-breakers.



In 14 games with the Browns and Bills last season, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. In nine full seasons, he has topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark seven times and caught 64 career touchdown passes.” ESPN’s Matt Bowen on Amari Cooper/Jets

Being that Garrett Wilson is the unquestioned alpha receiver in New York, Cooper would slide in opposite of Wilson while competing with the likes of Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Malachi Corley and several others.

However, there’s always a chance that he can stand out from the competition in New York and be a high-level WR2 if both sides are willing to work with each other. Yet, for now, Cooper remains unsigned, but he may not have to wait much longer.

