This past year saw the New York Jets admit defeat. Previously building a roster they felt was good enough to compete for a Super Bowl, the Jets wiped the slate clean, moving on from their general manager, head coach, and former MVP quarterback.

Now led by a new regime of decision-makers, the new-look Jets aren’t afraid to mix things up. There could be more major changes on the way.

One of them, according to ESPN’s Jets expert Rich Cimini, is possibly moving on from second-year player Malachi Corley. Yes, the Jets just selected him with the 65th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They even traded up to make him the first selection of the third round, trading the 72nd plus 157th overall picks in exchange for Corley.

While he’s still just 23 years old, Corley only saw action in nine games, receiving one start in his rookie year. He recorded just three receptions for 16 yards. Now, as Cimini explains, Corley is “on the roster bubble” as he heads into his second year.

“It’s clear from practice and game usage that second-year wide receiver Malachi Corley is on the roster bubble. Leaguewide, it’s unusual for a former third-round pick to be in such a precarious position this soon — they usually get a free pass for two or three years.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Malachi Corley

The Jets could likely get something in return for Corley, perhaps a fifth or sixth-round pick rather than cutting him altogether. Either way, moving on from a recent third-round pick just a year after selecting him would be a big disappointment.

Yet, since current Jets general manager Darren Mougey is not the one who selected Corley to begin with, he has no reason to give the receiver multiple chances to either succeed or fail. Plus, if other Jets receivers are outplaying Corley, it only makes sense to give the opportunities to other players who are currently thriving in the system New York is running right now.

