As we’re just days away from the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, many aren’t expecting the New York Giants to fare much better than their 3-14 record from a season ago.

You can understand the pessimism since their win total has dropped by three games each season under the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll regime.

But after a busy offseason that saw massive upgrades at key positions, there are reasons to believe things are turning in the right direction.

Here are the top three reasons why the Giants will be one of the surprise teams in the NFL this year.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While all positions matter, the three most important spots on an NFL roster are quarterback, left tackle, and edge rusher. The Giants have improved dramatically in all three areas heading into the season.

At quarterback, the team will be led this season by 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. He boasts a career 3.15 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio, which ranks fourth-best in NFL history, and a career record of 121-77-1. His play and leadership will help Big Blue win close games that they lost in the past.

New York also traded back into the first round and selected Jaxson Dart as their quarterback of the future. Dart looked spectacular in the preseason and appears ready to take over as the starter whenever the team decides to make a change.

If injuries strike Wilson or Dart, the Giants have the best third quarterback in the league in Jameis Winston, who has appeared in 105 career games. Seldom do we see teams with three capable quarterbacks, which means they’re equipped to handle any situation that arises.

Andrew Thomas is, without question, one of the best left tackles in the league when healthy. However, over the last two seasons, he has rarely been available.

He played in just six games in 2024 due to a Lisfranc injury and missed seven games in 2023 with a pulled hamstring. Thomas appears to have recovered from his Lisfranc injury, although Daboll on Monday wouldn’t commit that his All-Pro tackle will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

In the 18 games Thomas has missed over the last two seasons, the Giants went 3-15. When he returns to action this season, the team will be greatly improved. Should he go down again with an injury, they’re in a better position to replace him with fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow and James Hudson III.

The third area where Big Blue improved this offseason was taking Abdul Carter with the third overall pick. Carter is expected to break the team’s franchise record for sacks in a season by a rookie, and he’s the overwhelming favorite to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The former Penn State edge rusher lived up to the hype during training camp as teammates and opponents have praised him highly. If Carter plays up to expectations, not only will he have individual success, but New York’s pass rush will be elite and dominate opposing offenses.

Two Biggest Rivals Lost Several Key Players

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No other two teams have been a bigger thorn in the Giants’ side over the last several seasons than the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. During the Daboll/Schoen regime, the Giants are 0-6 against Dallas and 1-6 against Philadelphia, including a 38-7 thrashing in the 2022 Divisional Round of the playoffs.

But this year, the tables may turn in New York’s favor. Not only did they upgrade its roster, but both division rivals lost several key pieces.

The Cowboys’ offense took a hit when future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin retired, and then last week, Dallas traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles still have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but they lost Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, and Mekhi Becton in free agency, traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and Brandon Graham retired.

Division games are never easy, but you have to like New York’s chances of avoiding an 0-4 record against their two biggest rivals more than in previous years.

With Daboll and Schoen’s Jobs on the Line, Play Calling Will Be Bolder

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Desperate people tend to do desperate things. It’s no secret that if the team fails to meet ownership’s expectations, Daboll and Schoen’s tenure in New York will come to an end. Due to this desperate situation, you can expect the 50-year-old head coach to take more risks this season, with play calling on both sides of the ball becoming more daring and bold.

With Wilson at quarterback, the offense will be more prolific as he takes more chances downfield to Malik Nabers and the other pass catchers. The additions of Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland will allow defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be more aggressive in his scheme, which will result in the defense creating more turnovers.

Despite what some experts may say, the Giants will see a significant increase in their win total from last year.