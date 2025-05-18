Four veterans on New York Giants’ chopping block this summer, including recently-signed quarterback

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Although games aren’t won on paper, the consensus is that the New York Giants successfully bolstered their roster this offseason through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Time will tell how many wins this translates to on the field, but Giants fans have reason to believe the franchise is heading in the right direction.

The team’s additions could lead to the departure of several veterans who were once thought to have prominent roles with the team for years to come.

Here are four veterans the Giants could part ways with before the start of the season.

Running back Devin Singletary

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants signed Devin Singletary last offseason after letting Saquon Barkley leave via free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles. Singletary started five games for New York before a groin injury sidelined him for two games, and he was eventually replaced as starter by rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Singletary finished with 113 carries for 437 yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging under four yards per carry for the first time in his career.

The team drafted Cam Skattebo in the fourth round, positioning him as the short-yardage and goal-line back who will compete to be Tracy’s primary backup. If Skattebo outperforms Singletary this summer and secures the number two spot on the depth chart, the Giants could trade Singletary to a team needing a quality veteran running back.

Quarterback Jameis Winston

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Giants signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract in March. Days later, they signed Russell Wilson to a one-year $10.5 million contract, then traded back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick in the draft.

Winston currently sits second on the depth chart, but barring an injury to Wilson, Dart is more likely to start games this season. The plan appears to be keeping Wilson as starter as long as the team remains in contention. If they fall out of contention in the second half, it’s only a matter of time before Dart takes the field for his first NFL experience.

Speculation suggests that after Derek Carr’s retirement, the New Orleans Saints might be interested in reuniting with Winston, who played there from 2020-2023. Depending on how the Saints’ quarterbacks perform and how Dart progresses this summer, don’t be surprised if the Giants trade Winston to New Orleans.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest disappointment of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era has been Evan Neal, whom they selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft.

After an inconsistent rookie season, Neal regressed in year two, criticized the fan base, and had his season cut short by an ankle injury. This led the team to sign Jermaine Eluemunor as their starting right tackle. Neal appeared in nine games last year, but it’s evident he needs to transition to guard.

However, there’s no guarantee that despite his size he’ll succeed at guard or outperform fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow. Despite being a first-round selection just three years ago, the team might part ways with Neal this summer.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalin Hyatt’s first two seasons have been underwhelming. When the Giants traded up to select him with the 73rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they hoped his blazing speed would create explosive plays for the offense.

In two seasons, he has recorded just 31 receptions for 435 yards with zero touchdowns. The team recently hosted veteran free agent receiver Gabe Davis, who has connections to Schoen and Daboll from their time with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and 2021. Although Davis left without a contract, he could sign later this offseason.

Davis would fill the role Hyatt was expected to provide — a big-play threat capable of stretching defenses. Whether Davis signs or not, the team’s interest signals their lack of confidence in Hyatt having a breakout season, even with Wilson at quarterback.

The Giants might look to trade Hyatt for a Day 3 draft pick in return.