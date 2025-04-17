New York Giants were in close contact with another All-Pro quarterback before signing Russell Wilson

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants started the offseason with former undrafted player Tommy DeVito as the only quarterback on the roster. It took them a while, but the Giants eventually agreed to terms with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, giving them three quarterbacks to kick off the 2025 NFL season.

While the Giants have Wilson as the starter and Winston as a highly capable backup, head coach Brian Daboll reportedly spoke to another All-Pro quarterback before settling on their veteran QB room.

New York Giants spoke to Aaron Rodgers this offseason

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While the New York Giants could add a young prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, their quarterback room may already be set. Yet, that doesn’t mean this is the one they preferred.

On Thursday, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed several interesting developments. The biggest takeaway, as it relates to the Giants, is the fact that they reportedly spoke to Rodgers this offseason.

“It was a few teams … I did talk to Brian Daboll, had great conversation with him, enjoyed him a lot … KOC is a buddy of mine, and we talk during the season. It was a great experience, obviously I went out to Pittsburgh.” Rodgers on which teams he’s spoken to

Rodgers later called Daboll a “beautiful mind.” Yet, despite him not caring how much money he plays for, the two sides weren’t able to come to a contract agreement, for whatever reason.

While he’s often been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers says he’s also mulling retirement.

