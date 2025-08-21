The New York Giants will play their preseason finale Thursday night against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium at 8 p.m. ET as it’s the last chance for players to leave a good impression.

In the first two preseason contests, head coach Brian Daboll has played all of his starters who haven’t been dealing with injuries. But the 50-year-old head coach hasn’t given any indication of who will suit up against the Patriots.

We should find out shortly before kickoff if any starters will play, but for now, here’s a look at six players who will take the field and deserve your attention.

Jaxson Dart

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Although Daboll has kept tight-lipped about who will play against the Patriots, there’s a good chance we’ll see Jaxson Dart back in action.

The rookie quarterback has been sensational through two contests, completing 26 of 35 passes for two touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 29 yards on five attempts with a score. More importantly, he hasn’t turned the ball over and has remained poised while showing firm command of the offense.

Following the Giants’ 31-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Dart was asked how he’s handled his first two games so easily.

“I think the first thing it starts off with is obviously the guys I am out there on the field with and then my coaches putting me in a really good situation to succeed,” said Dart.

Daboll reiterated that, despite how well Dart has played, Russell Wilson is the starter. So Thursday might be the last time we see Dart on the field for a while. It will be interesting to see what the 25th overall pick does in his third and final audition.

Dante ‘Turbo’ Miller

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another offensive player who has made a big impression is running back Dante “Turbo” Miller. Through two games, Miller has carried the ball 15 times for 39 yards and caught 11 passes for 123 yards.

Miller is the fastest ball carrier on the roster, and it’s easy to see his game-breaking ability when he gets the ball in the open field. But despite his explosive speed, he’s far from a lock to make the team.

The top three running backs are Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and rookie Cam Skattebo, who returned to practice this week after dealing with a hamstring injury. Miller will need another solid performance and must make an impact on special teams to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Beaux Collins, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, Montrell Washington, and Dalen Cambre

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Several receivers have stood out in training camp and the preseason, most notably Beaux Collins, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, Montrell Washington, and Dalen Cambre.

All four will be vying to make one more impact that helps their case for making the roster. The five receivers who are locks include Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The team will likely keep six or seven receivers on its final roster, leaving only one or two spots available. Daboll will give each significant playing time to showcase their skills and make one final impression.

Whoever performs best against New England could win a coveted roster spot, making this the most competitive position battle to watch Thursday night.