Three games into the New York Giants‘ season, and Russell Wilson has delivered mixed results. While there have been obvious bright spots, nothing is more glaring than the team’s 0-3 start.

Given that the 36-year-old Wilson has been the starter for all three of the Giants’ games, calls for the team to give first-round rookie Jaxson Dart a bigger opportunity have increased. Dart has played in two of the team’s first three games, but he’s played a grand total of six snaps, and he’s yet to attempt a pass.

The Giants have remained dedicated to backing Wilson as their starter from the moment head coach Brian Daboll named him QB1 during training camp. Yet, after the Giants’ latest loss, an ugly 22-9 beatdown in primetime on Sunday night, coach Daboll backed off from his stance, enough to lead one to wonder if Dart’s starting debut could be coming soon.

Giants HC Brian Daboll about the team’s QB situation during today’s press conference: pic.twitter.com/ybNBWKd041 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2025

The Giants take on a top-five Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 4. Because of the stiff competition ahead, our guess is coach Daboll rolls Wilson out one more time. But if the Giants fall behind quickly, we could see the veteran QB get a quick hook in favor of the rookie.

With a much easier challenge against a 26th-ranked New Orleans Saints defense on tap for Week 5, Dart’s starting debut may just be two weeks away. Yet, as mentioned above, fans may get an earlier look at their prized rookie QB.

