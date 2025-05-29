New York Giants not making Jaxson Dart earn reps, ‘won’t have typical role’

The New York Giants are preparing for a new season, and they’ll have a different starting quarterback than last year. Many presume the Giants’ Week 1 starter will be Russell Wilson, or perhaps Jameis Winston if an injury occurs. Yet, what about Jaxson Dart, the team’s first-round rookie?
When the team started OTAs, it was Wilson, the former Super Bowl winner, who took the initial first-team reps. That’s another indication that the Giants plan to start Wilson, as of right now.
Yet, according to SNY’s NFL insider Connor Hughes, Dart actually received 14 first-team reps. That’s only one fewer than Wilson and Winston, who both received 15 reps at QB.
Hughes goes on to state that “Dart will not have a typical third-string quarterback role if Wednesday was any indication.”
As for former undrafted signee Tommy DeVito? He seems to have been forgotten about, receiving a total of just four reps while the Giants evaluate potential starters.
It’s far too early to be reading too much into the Giants’ QB workloads, but it’s certainly interesting to see the coaching staff essentially giving Dart a chance to earn the starting role right away. Is there a world where Dart is the team’s starter in Week 1? Crazier things have happened.
Related: New York Giants insider reveals earliest possible start date for Jaxson Dart