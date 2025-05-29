New York Giants not making Jaxson Dart earn reps, ‘won’t have typical role’

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are preparing for a new season, and they’ll have a different starting quarterback than last year. Many presume the Giants’ Week 1 starter will be Russell Wilson, or perhaps Jameis Winston if an injury occurs. Yet, what about Jaxson Dart, the team’s first-round rookie?

When the team started OTAs, it was Wilson, the former Super Bowl winner, who took the initial first-team reps. That’s another indication that the Giants plan to start Wilson, as of right now.

Yet, according to SNY’s NFL insider Connor Hughes, Dart actually received 14 first-team reps. That’s only one fewer than Wilson and Winston, who both received 15 reps at QB.

Hughes goes on to state that “Dart will not have a typical third-string quarterback role if Wednesday was any indication.”

As for former undrafted signee Tommy DeVito? He seems to have been forgotten about, receiving a total of just four reps while the Giants evaluate potential starters.

“I wasn’t sure if Daboll would give DeVito a chunk of reps because he’s been with the team the last two years, essentially making Dart earn it. That was … not the case. DeVito’s role with the team is the cliché camp arm. The Giants gave him just four reps in the team period. Not once did DeVito receive two reps in a row. It was one-and-done at the end of each period.” SNY’s Connor Hughes on Giants QB reps

It’s far too early to be reading too much into the Giants’ QB workloads, but it’s certainly interesting to see the coaching staff essentially giving Dart a chance to earn the starting role right away. Is there a world where Dart is the team’s starter in Week 1? Crazier things have happened.

