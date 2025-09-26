New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave the fan base what they wanted this week by announcing quarterback Jaxson Dart would make his first NFL start this Sunday. Evidently, Daboll made that decision without talking to key members of the organization in a unilateral decision.

Speaking to reporters this week, the Giants’ head coach confirmed that the decision to start Jaxson Dart on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers was entirely his decision.

“That’s the direction I wanted to go, and that’s the direction we’re going to go. There are good conversations we had. Those are private, but ultimately it comes down to me.” New York Giants HC Brian Daboll on the decision to start Jaxson Dart, bench Russell Wilson (via New York Post)

What’s particularly unusual is that Daboll told reporters, per Conner Hughes, that he didn’t consult with anyone on the Giants’ coaching staff about the decision to move from Wilson to Dart. The only people he spoke to before making the call were members of the Giants’ locker room.

Ordinarily, most head coaches would consult directly with the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before benching the starting quarterback. However, Daboll has a history of being confrontational with those around him and clashing with members of his coaching staff.

While fans at MetLife Stadium during this past Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs wanted Dart to be the Giants’ starting quarterback, that enthusiasm stems from hope for the future and potential. Others around the league see reason to believe this decision might have been short-sighted by Daboll, potentially even putting his job security ahead of Dart’s development.

The upcoming Giants schedule adds to that concern. After facing the Chargers’ defense on Sunday, Dart will start against the Philadelphia Eagles (Weeks 6 and 8), Denver Broncos (Week 7), San Francisco 49ers (Week 9), Green Bay Packers (Week 11), and the Detroit Lions (Week 12). These are all matchups against some of the best NFL defenses in 2025, all of which are extremely well-coached and very talented up front.

However, making the call to start Dart this early without consulting staff is not surprising given Daboll’s history. With an overall record of 11-33-1 since Week 11 of the 2022 season, Daboll likely knows he faces significant job insecurity this year. He appears willing to do whatever it takes in the short term—even if it comes at the cost of Dart’s long-term development—to potentially save his job.