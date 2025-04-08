NFL Draft buzz: Top analyst predicts New York Giants will select franchise quarterback — on Day 2

It’s no secret the New York Giants will be taking a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but the question is: when?

The Giants overhauled their quarterback room, bringing in 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston after going 3-14 last year. In 2024, the Giants cycled through four different signal-callers: Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle.

Big Blue holds the third-overall pick and has been linked to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, as Miami’s Cam Ward is the likely No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans.

However, in recent days, Sanders has been sliding in some mock drafts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who now has the Giants taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

“Even after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants have been linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. I’m not ruling it out. Neither Wilson nor Winston is a long-term answer. However, the additions mean the Giants can at least toy with passing on the quarterbacks in Round 1 in favor of one of the class’s top two prospects. Travis Hunter is off the board, but Carter would take this New York defense to new heights,” writes Kiper.

With Kiper projecting the Giants to take Carter with their first-round pick, when will New York address their quarterback need?

Mel Kiper has New York Giants selecting franchise quarterback on Day 2

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiper believes the Giants will select Alabama’s Jalen Milroe as their quarterback of the future with their second-round pick (34th overall).

“After the Giants passed on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could come back to the quarterbacks on Day 2. There is some love for Milroe in NFL circles right now, and he could fit well in New York,” notes Kiper. “He’d have the chance to learn behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, developing his pre-snap reads and improving his short-to-intermediate accuracy. Milroe throws a great deep ball and can change a game with his legs. He ran for 20 scores in 2024.”

Milroe had a roller-coaster final season with the Crimson Tide, throwing for 2,844 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.3% of his passes.

In his four years at Alabama, Milroe appeared in 38 games, accumulating 6,016 passing yards with 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also demonstrated his dual-threat ability by rushing for 1,577 yards and 33 scores.

As a dynamic quarterback with running ability, Milroe would still need time to develop. He would also require something the Giants haven’t provided in recent seasons – a reliable offensive line.

