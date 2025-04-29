Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart lead New York Giants’ draft haul: Complete grades and analysis

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, and the New York Giants have welcomed seven new players they hope will help restore the franchise to prominence.

General manager Joe Schoen addressed several areas of need throughout the three-day event, making a bold move by trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While proper evaluation of each player’s NFL career requires time, based on potential and outlook, the Giants emerge as one of the winners of the 2025 draft. Here’s our assessment of the Giants’ 2025 Draft Class.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter: First round, No. 3 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants secured the most explosive edge rusher in the draft with Abdul Carter, a player projected to earn multiple Pro Bowl selections. Adding Carter alongside Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns gives New York a formidable group of pass rushers that will challenge offensive lines across the league.

Head coach Brian Daboll praised the selection shortly after the pick.

“He’s a great kid, and he’s an exceptional player,” said Daboll. “He’s got great quickness, bend, he’s hard to block. He played off the ball the year before, and he has some instincts in that area, as well, smart.”

Some analysts graded Carter as the top overall prospect entering the draft, making his selection at third overall exactly what the franchise needed to help turn their fortunes around. Grade: A+

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart: First round, No. 25 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The organization traded the 34th and 99th picks in this year’s draft along with a third-round pick in 2026 to the Houston Texans to move back into the first round for quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants’ interest in him throughout the draft process was evident, and they made the necessary moves to secure their target.

“He’s tough, makes good decisions with the football, pushes the ball down the field, has athletic ability, played in a really tough conference, started there at USC as a young guy,” Daboll said about the selection. “But did a really good job throughout this process of our meetings, board work, workouts, and the tape that we liked.”

The verdict on trading up for Dart will take time to determine, but the organization deserves credit for aggressively pursuing a quarterback they believe can lead them for the next decade. The last time the Giants traded draft capital for an Ole Miss quarterback, it worked out well, and they’re banking on similar success. Grade: B

Toledo DT Darius Alexander: Third round, No. 65 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Improving size and depth on the defensive line was a top offseason priority, which the Giants addressed by drafting the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Darius Alexander. Beyond run-stopping capabilities, he brings interior pass-rushing skills, having recorded nine sacks in his final three seasons at Toledo.

“I intend to work on everything,” Alexander said about his mindset entering the NFL. “My whole game needs work. I think you can work on everything, even what you’re good at. Just coming in, putting my head down and going to work, trusting my coaches and the veterans in the room to help me is what I’ll be looking forward to.”

Landing a talent like Alexander in the third round could prove to be one of the steals of the draft. Grade: A

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo: Fourth round, No. 105 pick

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, Cam Skattebo brings a tough, physical running style that punishes defenders. He’ll complement Tyrone Tracy Jr. perfectly and can remain on the field during passing downs due to his receiving ability.

The rookie running back is positioned for significant playing time and immediate impact. Giants fans hope he becomes the thunder to Tracy’s lightning, reminiscent of the Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw dynamic from years past. Grade: B

Purdue OL Marcus Mbow: Fifth round, No. 154 pick

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schoen strengthened the offensive line by selecting Marcus Mbow with the team’s fifth pick. Despite starting 12 games at right tackle in his final season at Purdue, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman has an opportunity to compete for a starting guard position in training camp.

Mbow brings the versatility the team desperately needs, particularly considering how injuries have plagued the offensive line in recent seasons. Many analysts projected him as a Day 2 selection, making this Day 3 pick exceptional value. Grade: B+

Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone II: Seventh round, No. 219 pick

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thomas Fidone II excels as a blocker while contributing in the passing game, evidenced by his 36 receptions for 373 yards in his final season at Nebraska. If not for two torn ACLs early in his college career, his production would likely have been higher and his draft position earlier. Grade: C+

Oklahoma State CB Korie Black: Seventh round, No. 246 pick

Credit: NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants typically favor players with extensive playing experience, which Korie Black delivers after appearing in 61 games over five seasons at Oklahoma State. Last year, he recorded a career-high three interceptions and impressed the Giants during pre-draft meetings.

He adds depth at cornerback while projecting as a special teams contributor. Grade: C+