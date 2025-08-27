After more than a month of training camp and three preseason games, the New York Giants announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and now turn their attention to Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Cut day remains the most difficult day for players who must part ways with teammates they battled alongside throughout the summer. Head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged the emotional toll before the cutdown announcement.

“These couple of days we’ve had, they’re always tough on players, on their families, on their teammates, on coaches, on staff members. We understand that. That’s the nature of the NFL,” said Daboll.

While general manager Joe Schoen will continue acquiring players cut from other teams, here are the four biggest takeaways from the current roster.

Tommy DeVito’s Cut Was Inevitable

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy DeVito was a fan favorite, but his departure was obvious. If any of the Giants’ four quarterbacks in camp were getting cut, it was going to be him. DeVito’s only chance to remain on the team was if they traded Jameis Winston.

With three quarterbacks remaining — Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Winston — Big Blue arguably has the deepest and most talented quarterback room in the league, especially considering Dart’s impressive preseason performance.

With Daboll and Schoen on the hot seat, they wanted insurance. If injuries hit their QB room, they’ll have capable starters ready.

Running Back Depth Doomed Dante ‘Turbo’ Miller

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Running back Dante “Turbo” Miller was one of the summer’s brightest stars. In three preseason games, he carried 26 times for 80 yards and caught 14 passes for 135 yards.

But the Giants’ top three running back spots are locked up with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and Cam Skattebo. There simply wasn’t room for the speedy Miller. If he clears waivers, the team might bring him back to their practice squad.

Elijah Chatman’s Release Biggest Shocker

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s biggest surprise was cutting Elijah Chatman. The 6-foot, 278-pound defensive lineman can help stop the run — still a concern for this team — and even played fullback during the preseason.

After going undrafted in 2024, Chatman made the roster and appeared in 17 games last season, recording 21 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a sack. His relentless hustle and effort made his release surprising to many.

Beaux Collins’ Big-Play Ability Secured Final Receiver Spot

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

One of training camp’s biggest questions was who would claim the fifth receiver spot behind Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt. That honor went to undrafted Notre Dame rookie Beaux Collins.

Despite dropping a couple passes in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots, the 80-yard bomb he hauled in from Wilson against the New York Jets likely secured his roster spot.

On the current roster, Nabers is the only receiver who’s ever topped 1,000 yards in a season. If something happens to Nabers, Collins’ big-play potential becomes crucial.