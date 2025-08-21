If you watched the New York Giants during training camp and in their two preseason games, it’s clear that Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart are the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart.

This means that either Jameis Winston or Tommy DeVito will be New York’s third quarterback for the 2025 season, with the team parting ways with whichever signal caller they decide not to keep.

On the surface, it would seem obvious that Winston would be the choice to keep on the roster as he’s a better and far more accomplished quarterback than DeVito.

However, other factors sometimes determine which player a team will keep, as trade speculation has surrounded Winston for the past few weeks.

“I appreciate people that are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant,” said assistant general manager Brandon Brown. “With the way that he’s gone about his business from day one, he’s made it very intentional with the fact that he wants to be here and he wants to be here for the long haul.”

Even though the Giants signed Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract, with Wilson and Dart ahead of him on the depth chart, it might be in both Winston’s and the team’s best interest to part ways.

Here’s a case for why each signal caller should remain with the Giants this season.

The Case for Winston: Proven Vet When Stakes Are Highest

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Winston is an accomplished signal caller who has appeared in 105 games throughout his career and started 87 of them, compiling a 36-51 record. He has thrown for 24,225 yards with 154 touchdowns against 111 interceptions.

If an injury were to happen to Wilson or Dart, he would be better equipped to lead the team, and head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t have to minimize his playbook — which is typically what happens when an inexperienced backup comes in. When you consider that both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat, they should keep the best players on the roster, regardless of depth chart position.

Winston has shown he’s capable of leading a team to an upset victory, as he did last season with Cleveland when he guided the Browns to a 24-19 upset over Pittsburgh in Week 12.

Beyond his talent, the former No. 1 overall pick brings great presence on and off the field that teammates and former Giants rave about. He recently appeared on the “Eli Manning Show” with Manning and Shaun O’Hara as they toured NYC, showcasing his natural fit with the organization.

As great a fit as Winston is with the team and the New York area, his time with the Giants might be coming to an end.

The Case for DeVito: System Familiarity Beats Raw Talent

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Of all the quarterbacks on the roster, DeVito is most familiar with Daboll’s offense, having been in the system since 2023. He has appeared in 12 games and started eight, posting a 3-5 record while completing 145 of 222 passes for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

For a third-string quarterback, those are solid numbers, and the best part about DeVito is that he’s not turnover-prone. While Wilson starts and Dart observes from the sidelines, having DeVito available to assist the rookie with questions about the offense might be the more ideal scenario.

But perhaps the biggest reason DeVito might claim the third quarterback spot is the growing league-wide interest in Winston.

Winston still has plenty of football left and, depending on the situation, could be a starter or very capable backup elsewhere. The same cannot be said of DeVito — at least not at this stage of his career.

Several teams across the league have shaky quarterback situations and might be willing to part with a Day 3 draft pick to acquire the 31-year-old veteran. Considering some of the steals Schoen has acquired during his tenure — such as Micah McFadden, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and 2025 fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow — it’s hard to see Schoen hesitating to move Winston for a late draft pick.

Both quarterbacks should see significant playing time in Thursday night’s preseason finale against New England. How they perform may ultimately sway the Giants’ brass on who to keep.