A new report claims the New York Giants are in no rush to start Jaxson Dart. And if they need to make a QB change soon, it won’t be the rookie that gets thrust into a starting role.

There has been a lot of buzz about Dart over the last month. He looked better than expected during the NFL preseason, and reports suggest he is a fast learning. It has led to clamoring from fans to start him sooner rather than later. That outcry grew louder this weekend when QB1 Russell Wilson was underwhelming in leading the offense in Week 1.

However, according to ESPN NFL expert Dan Graziano, the Giants have a “specific” plan for Dart in 2025, and they will not rush things.

“I do know that Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have a very specific strategy for Jaxson Dart’s development that includes specific benchmarks he must hit before they’re convinced he’s ready. They’ve crafted this plan based on previous experiences breaking in young quarterbacks, which include prominent success stories such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. No one is saying Dart is Allen or Mahomes, but Daboll and Kafka are using their past successes to inform the plan.” Dan Graziano

Could Jameis Winston leapfrog Jaxson Dart into the starting job?

So, what if Wilson played like he did last week in the upcoming games? Would that force the Giants to expedite plans? Graziano believes it is possible, but he suggested a different route the team could take as a “compromise.”

“One question I have, though, is whether they’d turn to Jameis Winston first if they decide Wilson needs to be benched but aren’t ready to put in Dart,” Graziano wrote. “I haven’t heard anything to indicate that, but it could represent a compromise of sorts.”

His ESPN colleague Jeremy Fowler agreed with the idea and added, “It wouldn’t be the worst decision to play Winston and ride with his fearless style.”

The Giants brought in three new QBs this offseason. The first-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft was the first they added. However, he is currently listed as the third QB on the depth chart. So he would leapfrog Dart if the team did go with the idea the NFL experts suggested.