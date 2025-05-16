Giants face uphill battle: Game-by-game breakdown of New York’s 2025 schedule

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants and the other 31 NFL teams had their 2025 schedules revealed on Wednesday, and Big Blue face the toughest start to the season in the league.

The Giants’ schedule was already projected to be brutal with the highest strength of schedule ranking in the league. What makes it even tougher is that six of their first eight games are against playoff teams from last season. The two non-playoff opponents during that stretch — the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints — went a combined 3-0 against the Giants in 2024.

There’s plenty of time before kickoff, but here’s an early game-by-game prediction for Big Blue’s upcoming season.

Week 1: At Washington Commanders (9/7, 1 p.m. ET)

This opener provides a good first test for the Giants’ revamped roster as they travel to Washington. New York lost two close games to the Commanders last season and will fall short again in the season opener.

Record: 0-1

Week 2: At Dallas Cowboys (9/14, 1 p.m. ET)

The Giants haven’t won at Dallas since Dak Prescott’s rookie season in 2016. That dubious streak ends here as Russell Wilson secures his first win as a Giant.

Record: 1-1

Week 3 (SNF): Kansas City Chiefs (9/21, 8:20 p.m. ET)

After two road divisional games, New York hosts the best team of the decade on Sunday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs prove too formidable for the Giants.

Record: 1-2

Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers (9/28, 1 p.m. ET)

In what shapes up as one of Week 4’s most entertaining matchups, New York drops their second consecutive home game to an AFC West opponent, this time to Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Record: 1-3

Week 5: At New Orleans Saints (10/5, 1 p.m. ET)

The road trip to New Orleans presents one of the NFL’s toughest environments, but Big Blue finds a way to secure their second win of the season.

Record: 2-3

Week 6 (TNF): Philadelphia Eagles (10/9, 8:15 p.m. ET)

New York hosts Saquon Barkley and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Despite an improved defense featuring third overall pick Abdul Carter, the Giants can’t contain Barkley and the Eagles offense.

Record: 2-4

Week 7: At Denver Broncos (10/19, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Wilson returns to Mile High looking for revenge after his tumultuous time in Denver. Unfortunately for Wilson, he’s unable to lead his new team to victory against his former squad.

Record: 2-5

Week 8: At Philadelphia Eagles (10/26, 1 p.m. ET)

The Giants face the Eagles for the second time in three weeks, this time in Philadelphia. The Linc has been a house of horrors for New York, who hasn’t won there since 2013. That streak continues.

Record: 2-6

Week 9: San Francisco 49ers (11/2, 1 p.m. ET)

After three consecutive losses, the Giants right the ship by securing their first home victory of the season against San Francisco.

Record: 3-6

Week 10: At Chicago Bears (11/9, 1 p.m. ET)

Two of the NFL’s oldest franchises square off in Week 10 in Chicago. In a closely contested battle between evenly matched teams, New York grinds out a win.

Record: 4-6

Week 11: Green Bay Packers (11/16, 1 p.m. ET)

For the second straight week, the Giants battle an NFC North opponent. This time, Green Bay proves too strong at MetLife Stadium.

Record: 4-7

Week 12: At Detroit Lions (11/23, 1 p.m. ET)

Despite losing offensive and defensive coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Detroit remains one of the league’s elite teams. The Giants aren’t quite at that level yet. New York will go 1-2 against NFC North opponents during this stretch.

Record: 4-8

Week 13 (MNF): At New England Patriots (12/1, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Giants start December on a high note by defeating New England on Monday Night Football before heading into their bye week.

Record: 5-8

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Washington Commanders (12/14, 1 p.m. ET)

Depending on playoff contention, this could mark the beginning of the Jaxson Dart era with his first NFL start. Whether it’s Wilson or Dart under center, Washington completes the season sweep.

Record: 5-9

Week 16: Minnesota Vikings (12/21, 1 p.m. ET)

By mid-December, Minnesota is making a playoff push while the Giants focus on developing young talent and maximizing their playing time.

Record: 5-10

Week 17: At Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

New York avoids being swept by the AFC West with a victory in Las Vegas.

Record: 6-10

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys (TBD)

Dallas gets revenge for their Week 2 loss, evening the season series. The Giants finish with a 6-11 record, showing improvement but still facing challenges in a competitive NFC East.

Looking ahead to 2026, the biggest question will be whether Wilson remains the quarterback or if Dart takes over as the franchise’s future. Either way, the team will need to address offensive line issues and add more playmakers to compete in the division.

Record: 6-11