NFL fans are known for their passionate tailgating traditions, and a recent survey of over 3,000 enthusiasts reveals just how integral drinking is to the pregame ritual.

A study conducted by the Action Network shows which teams celebrate (responsibly, we hope) with a few adult beverages before the big game.

“For plenty of NFL fans, gameday starts well before kickoff,” the network writes before explaining the allure of getting your drinks in before game time. “If you’ve ever bought a beer at an NFL game, you know the math hurts.”

To take the sting out of steep beer prices, fans imbibe and grill some meat before kickoff. For the imbibing aspect, no fan base indulges more than the Los Angeles Chargers.

Overall, nearly half of the respondents admitted to knocking back drinks before entering the stadium, with Chargers fans leading the pack at 69% participation. But when it comes to heavy pregaming—defined as five or more drinks—Arizona Cardinals supporters top the charts at 19%, showcasing their dedication to starting the party early.

In total, the Cardinals don’t make it in the top 5. Rounding out the survey for total pre-game drinking after the Chargers are the Houston Texans (67%), Atlanta Falcons (62%), Jacksonville Jaguars (60%), and Buffalo Bills (59%).

You just knew Bills Mafia was going to show up in the top five somewhere, didn’t you?

Surprisingly enough, fans at Lambeau Field take part in pre-game drinking at the lowest level, with just 36% of the Green Bay Packers’ faithful indulging. You’d think they’d be downing drinks just to keep warm in the frozen tundra.

Which NFL fans drink the most during a Game?

While pregaming sets the tone, the real endurance test happens once fans are inside the arena, where drinking habits vary wildly by team allegiance.

Houston Texans fans are the most committed to in-game consumption, with a whopping 80% reporting they drink during the game and 19% qualifying as heavy drinkers.

They are followed by the Chargers once again (what is going on out in LA?) at 76%, the Falcons (73%), the Miami Dolphins (73%), and the New York Giants (72%).

The Giants are really no surprise here, though you’d think they’d be a little higher on the list. If your team has consistently been one of the worst products on the field for the past five years, you might throw down a few brewskis to make them look a little better. Or at least more tolerable.

What makes this portion of the list from the Action Network interesting is that the New Orleans Saints are way down the list of in-game drinkers, but when they commit in the Big Easy, they really commit. A staggering 22% of those who do indulge in in-game drinking have five or more drinks, the most of any NFL team.

In contrast, Pittsburgh Steelers supporters show remarkable restraint, with only 49% partaking at all and a mere 7% going heavy—perhaps saving their energy for cheering on the black and gold and twirling their little towels.

Overall Numbers

When combining both pre-game and in-game drinking habits, the Cardinals end up at the top of the list-18.5% of surveyed Cardinals fans qualified as heavy drinkers, the highest overall share.

The Bills come in at second overall at 15.9% followed by the Texans at 15.3%. Rounding out the top 5 are the Carolina Panthers (15.4%) and the Tennessee Titans (15.2%).

Regional nuances add flavor to these findings, as Northeastern fans are more prone to pregame binges compared to their Midwestern counterparts, who prefer a lighter approach.

Ultimately, whether it’s the rowdy Bills Mafia or the devoted Saints faithful, these habits highlight how alcohol becomes an integral part of the NFL fandom, transforming game days into unforgettable celebrations.

The survey was conducted in late August and released in honor of National Beer Lovers Day this past Sunday.