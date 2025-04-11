Six quarterbacks New Orleans Saints can turn to following Derek Carr’s 2025 season-threatening injury, including Aaron Rodgers

The New Orleans Saints have been dealt a significant blow with reports that starting quarterback Derek Carr might miss the 2025 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could require surgery, potentially sidelining him for a substantial portion of the upcoming season. This comes after Carr already missed seven games in 2024 due to hand and oblique injuries.

With the Saints now needing a new signal-caller, here are six options they could turn to, including potential selections with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Spencer Rattler

When Carr was injured in 2024, Spencer Rattler started six games as a rookie — with disappointing results. He went 0-6, throwing just four touchdowns against five interceptions while completing only 57% of his passes for 1,317 yards. As a fifth-round pick who’s only 24, Rattler still has time to develop under new head coach Kellen Moore. The question remains: is Moore comfortable entering the season with Rattler as his starter?

Hendon Hooker

The Detroit Lions selected Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After recovering from a torn ACL during his rookie season, he was named Jared Goff’s backup for 2024. In his final collegiate season at Tennessee in 2022, Hooker finished fifth in Heisman voting after throwing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Hooker led the SEC in completion percentage (69.6) and passing efficiency rating (175.5), while topping all FBS quarterbacks in yards gained per pass attempt (9.5) and adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (10.90). With Goff firmly entrenched as Detroit’s starter, Hooker’s path to playing time is blocked. The Saints might find value in reaching out to the Lions about a potential trade.

Carson Wentz

Free agent options are limited after quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, and Joe Flacco signed elsewhere. However, former Pro Bowler and first-round pick Carson Wentz remains available.

Wentz has spent the last two seasons as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. With 94 career starts, he brings experience the Saints might value in a short-term solution. While he’s no longer the player who began his career with MVP-caliber play in Philadelphia, perhaps Moore could revitalize Wentz’s career similar to how Kevin O’Connell maximized Darnold’s potential in Minnesota last season.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned despite visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers, creating an opportunity for the Saints to pursue the future Hall of Famer. At 41 and coming off two turbulent years with the New York Jets, Rodgers still commands interest after throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024. New Orleans could emerge as a surprise destination for the four-time MVP’s services.

Shedeur Sanders

The most likely scenario is the Saints finding their 2025 quarterback in the draft. If Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders falls to them at No. 9, expect New Orleans to select him immediately. While opinions vary on Sanders’ NFL potential, he’s widely considered among the top two quarterback prospects available.

Sanders led the nation in completion percentage (74%) during his final year at Colorado despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. He also topped the Big 12 in completions (353), passing attempts (477), passing yards (4,134), touchdown passes (37), yards per attempt (8.7), adjusted yards per attempt (9.27), passing yards per game (318), and passing efficiency rating (168.2).

Jaxson Dart

If Sanders is gone before the ninth pick, the Saints might turn to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose draft stock has been rising. While Dart in the top 10 might surprise some, New Orleans’ quarterback need could dictate the selection.

In his final season with the Rebels, Dart led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per completion (15.5), and passing yards per game (329.2). He also led all FBS quarterbacks in yards per attempt (10.8), adjusted yards per attempt (11.53), and passing efficiency rating (180.7).