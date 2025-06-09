New Orleans Saints bringing in deep threat in for workout before mandatory minicamp

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints have made several changes to their offense during the offseason to create a more explosive unit in 2025. With training camp fast approaching, New Orleans is exploring another potential addition to help the passing game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Saints are hosting free-agent wide receiver Gabe Davis for a visit. The veteran wide receiver is believed to be seeking a one-year deal after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gabe Davis stats 2024: 20 receptions, 239 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 11.9 ypr

Davis, age 26, signed a three-year deal worth $39 million last offseason with Jacksonville. However, he only netted 239 receiving yards in 10 games and was released by the club in May. Since being cut, he’s met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Saints’ wide receiver Rashid Shaheed did suffer a torn meniscus in October, with the procedure requiring nearly the entire offseason to fully recover from. However, Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune reported in late May that Shaheed looked “completely recovered” from the surgery in practice.

Gabe Davis career stats (ESPN): 183 receptions, 2,969 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, 16.2 ypr

With the Saints’ top vertical threat expected to be healthy for training camp, Davis would only project to be a depth piece. Before his rough 2024 campaign, Davis averaged 16.7 yards per reception with 2,730 receiving yards across 64 games with the Buffalo Bills.

Heading into minicamp, the Saints’ depth chart at wide receiver is led by Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks and Shaheed. If signed, Davis would likely be competing with Bub Means and Cdrick Wilson Jr. to be the team’s fourth wide receiver.

