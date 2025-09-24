Spencer Rattler is 0-3 as the New Orleans Saints‘ starting quarterback this season. If we go back to last year, Rattler is 0-9 as a starter in the NFL. Obviously, that’s not ideal.

The Saints finished in last place of the NFC South last year, and they’re back on the same path again in 2025. That is, unless first-year head coach Kellen Moore can help the offense find their spark. Last week, we saw second-round rookie Tyler Shough make his NFL debut, but the Saints may have to look for outside help to drastically turn their season around.

Recently, NFL reporter Josina Anderson suggested the Saints should make a trade for a new quarterback. Specifically, Anderson believes it’s time for the Saints to trade for Jameis Winston.

The timing couldn’t be better, with the Giants just promoting first-round rookie Jaxson Dart as their new starting QB. Instead of making Winston the backup to Dart, the Giants are rolling with Russell Wilson as their QB2 instead, ensuring Winston will continue to be inactive on gameday. What purpose does that serve?

It’s possible the Giants would prefer to trade Wilson, since he’s only on a one-year contract, and Winston is signed through 2026. Yet, both quarterbacks would likely prefer a change of scenery now that Dart has been installed as the Giants’ new franchise QB.

While the Saints should likely try to find a QB improvement, they’re not fixated on getting as many wins as possible in coach Moore’s first season. Plus, they already have a potential QB of the future on the roster in Shough.

However, finding a better quarterback who can help take advantage of the existing talent on hand, such as Chris Olave, would be far more beneficial to the rest of the players on the roster, who don’t have a year to waste.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Is Spencer Rattler the NFL’s Worst Quarterback?