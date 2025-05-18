New Orleans Saints insider discusses possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers soon

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many are focused entirely on Aaron Rodgers either signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers or retiring from the NFL, what about the New Orleans Saints? After all, their four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr recently retired, leaving a gaping hole at the most important position in football.

Sure, the Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, and they also have 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, plus 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener. But those are unproven options, and they won’t provide better production than the four-time NFL MVP.

Recently, Nola.com’s Saints insider Jeff Duncan dove into the Rodgers to the Saints idea. Yet, Duncan reports Rodgers is “not under consideration” in New Orleans.

With the Steelers viewed as the more likely playoff contender, it makes sense that Rodgers is keeping them at the top of the list. Plus, the Saints are projected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2025, so it makes sense that Rodgers would want to stay far away.

Of course, if for some reason the Steelers make other plans or can’t come to an agreement on a contract with Rodgers, perhaps he’d reconsider joining the Saints if no other options jump off the page.

