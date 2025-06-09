New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers tried overpaying Pro Bowl receiver

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be in two very different places as organizations. One is headed into a season with a 22-year-old starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the other is starting with a 41-year-old QB.

When the offseason started, the Patriots didn’t have a No. 1 receiver for their young franchise QB. They did later find one by inking Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract.

Meanwhile, the Steelers did have a No. 1 receiver in George Pickens, but they traded him to the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, before the Steelers even traded Pickens, they had already found his replacement in DK Metcalf.

However, before the Patriots and Steelers made other plans at receiver, they both reportedly tried to make a significant free agent investment in another Pro Bowler.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, the Patriots and Steelers both offered Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin a contract. The Patriots’ offer was especially strong, coming in at $30 million per season.

Either way, Godwin wasn’t interested, instead opting to stick with the only team he’s ever known, the Buccaneers, on a three-year, $66 million contract.

