Multiple NFL teams reportedly reached out to the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason to trade for one of their All-Pro playmakers.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, teams were interested in acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler and was named Second-Team All-Pro three times.

“But teams poking around during the offseason were told by Eagles GM Howie Roseman flat-out: No dice,” reports Russini. “We’ll see if anything changes in the coming weeks as we again monitor Brown’s connection with Jalen Hurts.”

Brown has turned into one of the best wide receivers in the game since the Eagles traded for him from the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 season. During his first three seasons in Philadelphia, the Eagles have made the playoffs every year, including two Super Bowl appearances, winning one.

Brown-Hurts Relationship Scrutinized

However, despite the championship success, Brown’s 2024 season was tumultuous. He missed three games with a hamstring injury and became embroiled in controversy after Brandon Graham suggested on his SportsRadio 94WIP show that Brown and Hurts were no longer friends. The comments came during a stretch when the passing game struggled.

“I don’t know the whole story, but I know that 1 (Hurts) is trying. Eleven (Brown) could be a little better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed,” Graham said in December. “And I understand that because life happens. But the business side, we got to make sure we don’t let the personal get in the way of the business.”

Graham later said it was a mistake, while Hurts and Brown said Graham “misspoke” and that they were good.

Following their Super Bowl win in February, Brown opened up about his relationship with Hurts on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, revealing the two have “bumped heads.”

“I’d be sitting up here lying to tell you that we’ve never had any issues,” Brown said, via CBS Sports. “We’re two guys, two alphas, who want to be the best and want to demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. So some reports are true, some reports aren’t true. But me and him are good, man.

“We just want to be great, and like I said, we push each other and sometimes we bump heads, but that’s normal. And don’t nobody sweat it. It’s so normal. But I think from the history of this team and what [Donovan] McNabb and T.O. [went through], everything is magnified times 10. And it’s just not the case.”

In the Eagles’ season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, Brown only had one catch for eight yards and wasn’t targeted until under two minutes left in the game.

In 48 games with the Birds, Brown has 262 receptions for 4,039 yards and 25 touchdowns.