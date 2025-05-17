More details emerge on why Jaxson Dart was no-brainer for New York Giants over Shedeur Sanders

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

More details have emerged on why the New York Giants’ choice of Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft was a no-brainer.

Despite being linked to Colorado star Shedeur Sanders for weeks before last month’s draft, the Giants passed on him and instead traded back into Round 1 to get Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Several rumors about how Sanders disappointed in his pre-draft meetings have emerged. However, new details on why Dart was an easy choice for New York have now also come to light.

“‘Dominated the entire process with us,’ [Giants general manager Joe] Schoen told Dart in their phone conversation after he was selected. That is believed to be the difference between Dart and Sanders, who both had supporters in the Giants’ building early in the process,” ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan wrote this week.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“Multiple coaching and front office sources in the league believe Sanders struggled during that early March visit. When Daboll peppered the quarterback on an install given to him the night before visiting the facility.”

The organization met with Dart at the NFL Combine in late February. Had him out to their facility in the first week of March. And had a private workout in Mississippi several weeks later. The final workout was attended by a large majority of Giants brass. And the QB prospect performed very well during every single encounter with the team’s management.

Raanan added that, as many now know, the team would have liked to trade up to the No. 1 pick to get top QB prospect Cam Ward. However, with that never being in play, Dart became the clear next-best option in what was a weak signal-caller class.

