These are four prospects who are making serious noise in the minor leagues right now:

OF Spencer Jones – New York Yankees

Spencer Jones’ strength and leverage are ready for New York. The 6’7” outfielder is having a career year, between AA and AAA, slashing .293/394/.640 with 30 home runs, 62 RBI, and 25 stolen bases. His bat speed and power are one of a kind, but his strikeout percentage has been a concern throughout his minor league career, as he’s posted 41.6% (2024) and 36.3% (2025). The same was said about current MLB outfielder George Springer. He had a similar strikeout rate in the minors, and he’s put together a successful Major League resume. Jones will be with the Yankees when rosters expand on September 1st, making his much-anticipated MLB debut.

1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz – Texas Rangers

The Rangers’ first base prospect is inching closer to his MLB debut. At AA and AAA, Ortiz has slashed .257/.357/.478 with 20 home runs and 69 RBI. His left-handed swing produces power to all parts of the field, but a major concern is his strikeout rate. His 2025 strikeout rate sits at 25.9% which is 2.8% lower than his minor league career average. He’s making strides to cut down on his swing-and-misses, and this will help as he reaches the Majors. Ortiz’s build and power resemble Dan Vogelbach, Rowdy Tellez, and Kyle Schwarber. Whether his career follows the latter will depend on his ability to keep strikeouts in check.

LHP Luis De Leon – Baltimore Orioles

De Leon is a left-handed flamethrower whose fastball dabbles in the high-90s. This season, at A+ and A, De Leon has a 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts in 61.2 innings. He posts healthy strikeout numbers and continues to lower his walk rate from 12.5% (2023-2024) to 10% this season. The decreased walk rate is attributed to his emphasis on mechanics and release point. His continued development of his slider and changeup will position him as a number two or three starting pitcher in the Majors. At 22 years old, De Leon has yet to pitch above A, but his successful development can make him an intriguing fantasy option in two seasons.

RHP Daniel Eagen – Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2024 3rd round pick is an intriguing prospect to watch in the upcoming seasons. Eagen has made 18 starts at A+ Hillsboro, posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 121 strikeouts in 90.2 innings. His August 8th start saw him pitch six no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He currently features a mid-90s fastball that touches 97 MPH, paired with a curve and slider. The development of a changeup is important as he progresses through the minors, as nearly all Major League starting pitchers carry this pitch in their arsenal. The inability to throw a changeup would ultimately see Eagen as a reliever in the Majors. Fantasy baseball players should monitor the young righty’s progression as he carries potential to be a successful Major League starting pitcher.