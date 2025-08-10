The New England Patriots are back to work after posting a blowout 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders. The team will travel to Minnesota this week for a joint practice and preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, who also won their preseason opener over the Houston Texans.

With New England back on the practice field on Sunday, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media and gave injury updates on multiple players.

Vrabel said that cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis will make the trip to Minnesota, though Gonzalez likely won’t participate in practice. On the other hand, Davis returned to practice on Sunday after dealing with an undisclosed injury.

He also added that wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who left Friday’s preseason contest versus Washington with a shoulder injury, will not make the trip.

“Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis will make the trip to Minnesota this week. Sounds like Gonzalez might not practice though,” Vrabel said via Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “Ja’Lynn Polk will not make the trip.”

Lastly, Vrabel gave a positive update on offensive tackle Morgan Moses’ status. After being limited in practice last week, Moses was back in full participation at practice on Sunday and travel to Minnesota for joint practice with the team.

“Morgan Moses will practice today and travel to Minnesota.” Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald said on X during Vrabel’s press conference.

Though Gonzalez seems to still be dealing with a hamstring injury, New England received some nice injury news to start the week. Getting Moses and Davis back will be incredibly beneficial. However, Polk re-injuring the same shoulder he had surgery on earlier this year is not ideal. Injuries are starting to hold back the 2024 second-round pick.