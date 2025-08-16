The New England Patriots improved their NFL preseason record to 2-0 on Saturday, as the team picked up a 20-12 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

A bunch of players contributed to Saturday afternoon’s victory for the Patriots, but undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III stood out once again and may have locked up a roster spot.

For the second straight week, Chism led New England in receptions and receiving yards. The 23-year-old tallied six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown last week versus the Washington Commanders, but he was even better in Minnesota.

Chism posted six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s victory over the Vikings. The rookie’s best play of the day came in the second quarter, where he made multiple Minnesota defenders miss and scored an improbable touchdown on third down.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Chism’s impressive play, and the Patriots head coach had nothing but good things to say about the Eastern Washington product.

Vrabel also revealed Chism’s nickname.

“It doesn’t matter how you get here, only thing that matters is what you do when you get here,” Vrabel said via LosTalksPats on X. “I think that’s another great example of that. Chiz, when given opportunities, has taken advantage of ‘em.”

Vrabel was also asked about Chism during an interview before the third quarter began, stating that Chism has taken advantage of the opportunities he’s been given.

“Everybody’s here for a reason… he’s certainly made the most of his opportunities,” Vrabel said of Chism. “His play strength really shows out.”

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Chism isn’t on New England’s initial 53-man roster. The scrappy receiver is exactly the player Vrabel loves, and he can’t stop making plays.