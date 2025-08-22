The New England Patriots fell short in their final preseason game, losing to the New York Giants by a score of 42-10 on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

With the preseason in the books, New England will now begin preparing for cut-down day on Tuesday. There are a plethora of players on the roster bubble, including veteran defenders Kyle Dugger and Anfernee Jennings.

Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reported on Wednesday that Dugger and Jennings are available for trade. Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about this during an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub before Thursday’s preseason game, and went off on Patriots reporter Scott Zolak, who happened to be interviewing him.

“I don’t know, you reported a lot of things that may not have been true, so I wouldn’t put a lot of stock in the reports that go around,” Vrabel said of the Dugger and Jennings trade rumors via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “You know that better than anybody.”

Zolak wasn’t the one who reported the Dugger and Jennings news this week, but Vrabel still let him hear it. The Patriots head coach has always been annoyed by the media and some of their questions, so it’s not surprising that he went off when asked about trade rumors.

Trading Dugger or Jennings is a move that New England could make. Both players have lost their starting spots and are no longer valuable pieces to the team.

Vrabel and General manager Eliot Wolf have a few tough decisions to make over the next few days. Deciding the future of the long-tenured veteran defenders will be one of the most difficult.