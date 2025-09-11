Mike McDaniel could not possibly have had a worse start to his 2025 season as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were thrashed by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, and frankly, didn’t even look all that competitive.

However, there’s at least some hope the team will right the ship and improve as the season progresses. One player who figured to play key role on offense in tight end Darren Waller, who was added via trade this offseason after sitting out the 2024 season.

Unfortunately, Waller hasn’t been able to do much with the Dolphins since being brought in, and the veteran missed the opener last weekend. Just over a week ago, McDaniel gave an update on Waller that seemed encouraging. The coach said that the team was taking its time with Waller and implied they were just being cautious.

However, Waller still has not been practicing, and the coach provided a cryptic response when updating the media on Wednesday.

“I expect to not know what to expect until later on this week … We may get to a point where we realize the risk is too great for the rest of the season and we’ll have to do what’s best for the team,” McDaniel said.

That’s… not exactly an encouraging answer. Could Waller’s injury issues be season, or possibly career-ending? It certainly seems like McDaniel is keeping open the possibility that Waller never suits up for the Dolphins in a game. If that’s the case, this offense could be in huge trouble.

Behind Waller on the depth chart, the team has Julian Hill and Tanner Conner. Hill didn’t contribute in Week 1, while Conner caught two passes for 20 yards. Neither player has starting experience or provides even close to the level of production Waller is capable of.