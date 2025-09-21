Despite a very disappointing 0-3 start to the new season, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is reportedly in no danger of being fired any time soon, according to a new report.

“Here is my understanding of where it all stands. Steven Ross, the Dolphins owner, plans to be patient,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. “Almost always in the past, in similar situations, he has been patient. I do not sense anything imminent regarding a potential change in Mike McDaniel’s job status, mainly because Steven Ross likes him, believes in him, and has invested in him.

“He gave him an extension, by the way. McDaniel still has two years left, worth more than $18 million coming up after this year.

One factor could lead the Dolphins to fire Mike McDaniel during the season

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Dolphins plan to be patient with coach Mike McDaniel, despite the slow start. pic.twitter.com/4PEalgNyF3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2025

The news will surely disappoint Miami fans who feel a change sooner than later might be something that could salvage a season that is quickly getting out of hand. McDaniel has been at the center of a bunch of rumors about his job status since they opened the season with a 33-8 loss to the Colts.

Furthermore, new reports this week revealed several team captains have undermined his power during his first two seasons. Often being late for meetings and practices. Some of those players, namely Jalen Ramsey, were shipped out of town during the offseason to improve the declining locker room culture.

Rapoport also offered up something for Dolphins fans to “keep an eye on” as something that could set up McDaniel’s downfall in the next few weeks.

“As far as what to look for, though, keep an eye on the locker room,” Rapoport said on Sunday morning. “If players suddenly stop playing for him, and you look on the field and see these players do not believe in their coach, perhaps that could trigger some change.”