The Miami Dolphins are interested in adding a veteran pass rusher to the roster. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, free agent edge rusher Matthew Judon is visiting the Dolphins on Monday, and both sides are motivated to get a contract done.

Judon would be a solid signing by Miami, as he would provide adequate depth behind Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, and Jaelan Phillips in the edge rusher room and could also work himself into a valuable rotational role.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about the Dolphins’ interest in Judon during a press conference on Monday, stating that their pursuit of the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher has nothing to do with an injury concern in the position group. Miami is just interested in seeing if Judon can be a fit on their defense.

“We’re visiting for the sake of seeing if there’s a situation that both parties would be able to come into an agreement of, hey, this is a situation that fits,” McDaniel said of Judon’s visit with the Dolphins via David Furones of The Sun Sentinel. “Visiting for visiting purposes, but we’ll see what we do.”

Though he had a down year in 2024, Judon can still be an effective pass rusher. The 33-year-old is just a few years removed from a dominant 2022 campaign with the New England Patriots, when he tallied 15.5 sacks and 69 quarterback pressures. Judon has tallied two double-digit sack seasons in his career.

Adding Judon for cheap to the defensive line would be a savvy move by the Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier. Having a deep pass rush will always be a key to winning in the NFL, and Miami realizes that. We’ll see if they can strike a deal with the experienced Judon.