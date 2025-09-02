Micah Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta fired back at Jerry Jones on ESPN’s “First Take,” disputing the Dallas Cowboys owner’s version of their contract negotiations that led to last week’s shocking trade to the Green Bay Packers.

Mulugheta flatly denied Jones’ claim that he told the Cowboys owner to “stick it up your a**” during contract talks, calling it a “misrepresentation” of their conversations.

The trade came after months of contract stalemate. Parsons sought a raise from his $21 million rookie deal salary, while Jones believed he had secured an agreement following a phone call—despite nothing being formalized in writing.

Agent Disputes Jerry Jones’ Vulgar Quote Claims

During previous interviews with Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith, Jones claimed Mulugheta used the profane phrase when discussing Parsons’ contract demands. The agent pushed back hard against that characterization.

“It might be hard for some to believe but I don’t think I’ve ever used that phrase in my life,” Mulugheta explained. “In my 40-plus years I definitely wouldn’t use it with somebody I have to work with or somebody I plan on working with in the future. That wasn’t true and it was a misrepresentation of what I said.”

David Mulugheta chatted about how the Micah Parsons negotiations went with Jerry Jones#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hKHwMwOaBq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2025

What actually happened, according to Mulugheta, was far more professional. He told the Cowboys that if they believed the contract was finalized and expected him to rubber-stamp their terms, they shouldn’t bother sending it over.

“To expect somebody like Micah Parsons to be one of the best defenders in the NFL and also a great lawyer when it comes to contracts, I think it’s a bit unfair,” Mulugheta said. “His job is to go out there and chase quarterbacks, and our job is to go out there and chase commas for him. I’m not sure exactly why it went this way, but we were always prepared and open to negotiating with the Jones family.”

During the contract dispute, Mulugheta said he reached out to negotiate but found the Cowboys front office uninterested in serious talks.

Despite Parsons conducting a hold-in during Cowboys training camp, Mulugheta revealed his client was still willing to suit up for the Sept. 4 season opener against Philadelphia.

“Micah loves the game too much. He was going to play no matter what,” Mulugheta said.

The trade ultimately worked out for Parsons, who signed a four-year, $188 million deal with Green Bay, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football with a $47 million annual average value and $120 million guaranteed.

In his first four seasons with Dallas, Parsons compiled 52.5 sacks, 112 quarterback hits and 63 tackles for loss while earning four Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Packers are getting a generational talent entering his prime.

Parsons and the Packers travel to Dallas to face his former team in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.