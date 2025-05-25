Miami Dolphins urged to replace Jalen Ramsey with another Pro Bowl cornerback

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Soon enough, possibly around June 1, the Miami Dolphins are expected to part ways with seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Yet, are the Dolphins currently equipped to make it through a full season without their top corner from last year? Probably not.

While the Dolphins like what they’ve seen from Kader Kohou, and they’re excited about 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith plus fifth-round rookie Jason Marshall, more depth is needed behind Artie Burns.

One way the Dolphins could improve their depth is by dipping back into the pool of available NFL free agents. Recently, Bleacher Report’s NFL analyst Moe Moton suggested the Dolphins should try signing former Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

“According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins will part ways with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If that happens, Miami would have a glaring need in the secondary. Storm Duck and Cam Smith are the top two boundary cornerbacks behind Ramsey on the roster. In 2024, Duck appeared in 14 games, started in three, and allowed a 100.2 passer rating in coverage. Smith has yet to log an NFL start.



Griffin can fill a void in the Dolphins’ pass coverage. Last year, he allowed a 75.8 passer rating while only giving up two touchdowns in a rotational role with the Minnesota Vikings. He would be Miami’s top cornerback, assuming the team moves on from Ramsey.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Miami Dolphins signing Shaq Griffin

Griffin helped the Vikings have a defense that ranked fifth in points allowed last year, but he only made three starts. Based on the soon-to-be 30-year-old’s limited action last year, he may not be primed for a starting role in Miami.

Yet, if the Dolphins’ less experienced options fail to impress, having the eight-year veteran ready to roll could be enticing in South Beach. Griffin did manage to appear in all 17 games, where he recorded 41 tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions. The Dolphins would likely be more than pleased with similar results in 2025.

Related: Most disappointing teams of 2025 NFL offseason