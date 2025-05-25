Miami Dolphins urged to replace Jalen Ramsey with another Pro Bowl cornerback

Soon enough, possibly around June 1, the Miami Dolphins are expected to part ways with seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Yet, are the Dolphins currently equipped to make it through a full season without their top corner from last year? Probably not.
While the Dolphins like what they’ve seen from Kader Kohou, and they’re excited about 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith plus fifth-round rookie Jason Marshall, more depth is needed behind Artie Burns.
One way the Dolphins could improve their depth is by dipping back into the pool of available NFL free agents. Recently, Bleacher Report’s NFL analyst Moe Moton suggested the Dolphins should try signing former Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings.
Griffin helped the Vikings have a defense that ranked fifth in points allowed last year, but he only made three starts. Based on the soon-to-be 30-year-old’s limited action last year, he may not be primed for a starting role in Miami.
Yet, if the Dolphins’ less experienced options fail to impress, having the eight-year veteran ready to roll could be enticing in South Beach. Griffin did manage to appear in all 17 games, where he recorded 41 tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions. The Dolphins would likely be more than pleased with similar results in 2025.