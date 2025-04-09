Miami Dolphins All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill involved in off-field incident

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill has been in the NFL for nine seasons now, winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Despite slipping to the fifth round in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hill has become a five-time All-Pro receiver and eight-time Pro Bowler.

However, Hill has long had off-field concerns, which undoubtedly led to him slipping to Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Now, Hill is back in the headlines for another off-field dispute.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections in April

Tyreek Hill involved in domestic dispute

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When he’s on the field, few players are more electric than Tyreek Hill, otherwise known as “The Cheetah.” Yet, even when he’s not playing pro football, Hill is frequently making headlines, whether it’s his odd social media activity pointing to a trade or for other reasons.

Now, according to Local 10 news out of Miami, Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife at their high-rise condominium located in Sunny Isles Beach on Monday.

Officers responded around 2 PM after receiving a report of an “assault in progress.”

This latest argument reportedly stemmed from the idea that Hill “wasn’t involved enough” with their child, which allegedly led to Hill grabbing the baby “without malice” and walking away. Hill admitted to grabbing the baby, saying, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

Hill and his wife relayed to police that the argument never turned physical. This, despite responders finding a bruise located on her upper chest. She let officers know that the bruise may have happened “incidentally” when he grabbed the child.

No charges were filed after police spoke with Hill, his wife, and his wife’s mother. According to police, the situation was an isolated incident, and no one is pursuing any charges at this time.

Hill’s wife is currently in the process of filing for divorce from the Miami Dolphins receiver.

Related: 6 ideal Tyreek Hill trade landing spots this offseason