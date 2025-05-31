Miami Dolphins shopping Pro Bowl pass-catcher, Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly interested

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

While the 2025 NFL season feels like it’s right around the corner, a trio of Pro Bowl Miami Dolphins players are reportedly up for grabs via the trade block. While Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill’s availability has been well-publicized, Jonnu Smith’s hasn’t been.

Yet, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already discussed a trade for the Dolphins’ Pro Bowl tight end.

The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources. Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this… pic.twitter.com/t4G8DqsF6s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2025

Smith reportedly recently tried to renegotiate his current contract, which is set to pay him $4.8 million in 2025. Yet, instead of paying Smith more, the Dolphins may prefer to simply trade their starter. However, Smith would apparently prefer to stick around in Miami instead.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ interest in Smith makes sense considering offensive coordinator Arthur Smith coached him for five seasons across Tennessee and Atlanta. Now with the Steelers seeking another pass-catcher for their offense after trading George Pickens, Smith could be a natural fit.

Plus, even though he’s coming off a career-best 884 receiving yards, Smith likely won’t command more than a late Day 2 pick or possibly even an early Day 3 selection. Now 29 years old, while Smith may be at his peak, there’s no guarantee he could replicate the same production in Pittsburgh, especially considering the uncertainty regarding the Steelers’ QB situation.

Related: 4 best Jalen Ramsey trade landing spots as he awaits a ‘new chapter’