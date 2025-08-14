A new report suggests the Miami Dolphins’ decision not to bring certain players back in 2025 was done to rid themselves of malcontents from last season’s roster.

After a pair of playoff appearances, there was hope the Miami Dolphins could turn into a Super Bowl contender in 2024. However, last season was a huge disappointment as injuries to key players and alleged issues in the locker room resulted in an 8-9 finish.

Like every other NFL team, ambitions are again high in South Beach ahead of the 2025 NFL season. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe took an in-depth look at the Dolphins. And why they have big goals this summer. Interestingly enough, one of the major reasons is the subtraction of several problematic players from last year’s team.

“McDaniel said five players on the 2024 roster incurred half of the team’s internal fines for distractions such as being late. So, let’s say the Dolphins were intentional about the players they wanted to retain this season — along with the kinds of players they wanted to add to the roster.” Jeff Howe

The notable names that did not return from last season’s roster are star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (traded), tight end Jonnu Smith (traded), one-time Pro Bowler Raheem Mostert, and veteran receiver Braxton Berrios. Ramsey and Mostert are the two biggest names from that list and were key talents on the 2024 Dolphins roster.

While this isn’t confirmation, the report does seem to suggest Mostert and Ramsey may have been problem children in the locker room last season. If it were lesser players being fined often, they would just be cut. And the team would have moved on during the season. Plus, players further down on the depth chart wouldn’t want to lose the limited money they make in fines.

Multiple fines would indicate players who have the money to pay them and do not care about getting another. Ramsey and Mostert certainly fit in that category.