Miami Dolphins Jalen Ramsey trade could happen very soon

Back in April, word emerged that the Miami Dolphins were actively exploring trade options that would send Jalen Ramsey to another team. While the three-time All-Pro has been one of the NFL’s best corners for the better part of the past decade, he’ll turn 31 in October, and he has a $16.6 million cap hit in 2025.

Yet, once the 2025 NFL Draft passed by without a trade, some wondered if those Ramsey trade rumors were purely born out of speculation. However, now ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests the Dolphins could trade the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback in the next few weeks.

The lack of a Ramsey trade thus far reportedly isn’t due to a lack of interest. As Schefter notes, “there’s more interest in Ramsey than people realize.” While the Dolphins can receive $9.9 million in cap savings if they trade Ramsey after June 1, Schefter suggests a trade could still happen now, but that the teams wouldn’t actually process the transaction through the NFL until the first of the month.

With so many teams still hunting for another proven cornerback, Ramsey could very well still secure another starting spot with another contender before the season kicks off. But what would the trade compensation be? Strictly draft picks or are the Dolphins trying to get a cornerback in exchange for one of their starters?

