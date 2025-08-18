The Miami Dolphins traded for tight end Darren Waller to replace Jonnu Smith this offseason, but the veteran has yet to practice in training camp so far. However, that is expected to change very soon.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media on Monday and gave a key update on Waller’s status. McDaniel stated that the experienced tight end could return to practice this week, though he didn’t fully commit to that.

McDaniel did say that Waller’s return is imminent.

“I’m expecting to see him [Waller] sooner than later,” McDaniel said via Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post. “In the back of my mind, it would be this week, but I’m not going to just put them out there this week just because I said it before. So I’m hopeful, but it’s very soon.”

Waller retired ahead of the 2024 season, but decided to come out of retirement and play for the Dolphins this year.

The 32-year-old had a disappointing two-year tenure with the New York Giants, but Miami is hoping to get the Las Vegas Raiders version of Waller, who tallied two straight seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020.

The Dolphins should once again have a prolific passing attack in 2025 with Waller and the wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, it still remains to be seen if Waller can still be a productive member of a functional offense, so his return to practice will be watched closely.

Miami will finish the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Mike McDaniel’s squad will then open the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.