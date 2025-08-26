The Miami Dolphins need to find a kicker, as Jason Sanders is expected to miss the first few games of the 2025 NFL season due to a hip injury.

With Sanders out of the lineup for the next couple of weeks, Miami has moved quickly to find his short-term replacement. The team worked out Riley Patterson, Greg Joseph, Zane Gonzalez, and Eddy Pineiro on Monday, and it looks like they’ve already decided on who they’re going to add.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins plan to sign Patterson unless a surprise player comes on the waiver wire. Jackson adds that Miami was pleased with Patterson’s workout.

“Plan conveyed is to add Patterson unless something surprising surfaces on waivers,” Jackson said on X. “They were pleased with his workout.”

Patterson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings, but played his first game action with the Detroit Lions. The 25-year-old has bounced around the league, suiting up for five different teams.

During the 2024 campaign, Patterson played for three clubs, which were the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons. He hit four of seven field goals and all 12 of his extra points, including a longest field goal make of 52 yards.

Though Patterson is far from an elite kicker, the Memphis product should do a serviceable job filling for Sanders until the veteran is back from injury.