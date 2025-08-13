Miami Dolphins fans got some worrisome news on Wednesday when it was revealed that rising star linebacker Chop Robinson had to be carted off during practice. Well, it seems like the second-year talent is just fine.

Multiple outlets reported this morning about an undisclosed injury the 22-year-old incurred that made him unable to walk off the field under his own power. Whenever an NFL fan reads about players being carted off, it creates concerns about potential leg ligament tears.

While it is unclear if Robinson will suit up for the Dolphins next preseason game on Saturday, the young star revealed on his Instagram account this afternoon, “I’m good, ya’ll. Nothing serious.” The update straight from Robinson is a huge reason for relief for Miami fans.

From Dolphins LB Chop Robinson’s Instagram account a few minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/FPWTyFuV2v — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 13, 2025

Chop Robinson stats (2024): 6 sacks, 26 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits

The 2024 first-round pick showed some serious flashes of the player he could be for the ‘Phins in the years ahead. While he only got one start in the team’s 17 games last season, the former Penn State star posted six sacks and 26 tackles last season. He also tallied eight tackles for loss and a whopping 14 QB hits.

His explosiveness and ability to get to the quarterback have many expecting a breakout season in his second year in South Beach. Robinson is being set up in camp to be a key part of the Miami defense in 2025. Losing him for the rest of the year would have been a devastating blow, a few weeks away from the start of the season.