The Miami Dolphins‘ regular season is just under three weeks away from kicking off. Yet, the team has undergone several recent changes, especially on defense. Now another one is coming.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have signed veteran pass-rusher Matthew Judon to a one-year contract worth a max value of $6 million. That’s a bargain rate for a four-time Pro Bowl sack artist.

Yet, Judon recently turned 33 years old and is coming off another one-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons, where he recorded 5.5 sacks. However, in 2023, Judon recorded 15.5 sacks, earning a Pro Bowl nod while finishing ninth in the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year voting.

If Judon can come anywhere close to returning to top form with the Dolphins, then they’ll be getting a steal at his current rate. Even if Judon only produces somewhere between five and eight sacks, that’s still a fair contract.

While Judon’s exact role is yet to be determined, he’ll join a strong mix of pass-rushers in Miami that includes Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson. As a nine-year veteran with 97 starts, Judon brings much-needed experience to a young group, and now he’ll have a chance to help his fellow teammates catch up to speed.

