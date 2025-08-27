The possibility of a reunion between the New England Patriots and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers may have been strengthened Wednesday, when the team released wide receivers Javon Baker and Kendrick Bourne.

The rumors linking Meyers to New England first surfaced earlier this week when Meyers reportedly requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Those rumors died down after New England kept eight wide receivers on its original 53-man roster, but resurfaced when the Patriots cut Baker and Bourne. The team’s current wide receivers are Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglass, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.

Meyers began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State. He left the team via free agency following the 2022 season.

Meyers played for current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in New England, and when McDaniels was the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

Meyers, 28, had the most productive season of his NFL career last year with the Raiders, when he caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards.

Meyers wouldn’t provide New England with a field-stretching deep threat, but he would significantly upgrade the team’s talent at the receiver position.