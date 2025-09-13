The Tyreek Hill trade talk has become a runaway train after the Miami Dolphins were decimated by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. As the rumors take on a life of their own, a top NFL reporter is pumping the brakes on them.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that Hill is going nowhere — at least for now.

“As for what’s next? I was told the Dolphins don’t have any plans right now to trade Hill. This team needs to win, and Tua Tagovailoa needs Hill to make the offense explosive again. The receiver is also currently being investigated by the NFL over allegations of domestic abuse. But if the losses pile up, expect the phones to ring in Miami,” Russini writes.

Hill’s Rocky Relationship With Miami

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Hill wanted out after last season when the Dolphins finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

“I’m out, bruh. It was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for my career,” he told reporters following Miami’s season-finale loss to the New York Jets.

Hill would end up apologizing for his comments while his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, “quickly went into cleanup mode, saying Hill was still committed to the team,” according to Russini.

However, bad feelings lingered as Hill wasn’t named a team captain this season despite being with the Dolphins since 2022 after the Kansas City Chiefs traded him to Miami.

Another factor complicating a potential trade involves court filings from a pending divorce case that reportedly revealed his estranged wife accused him of eight incidents of domestic violence, including at least one while she was pregnant. The NFL has launched a Personal Conduct Policy investigation into the matter.

Hill agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension with the Dolphins in August 2024. He would carry a dead cap hit of over $15.5 million if traded after this season.

In 51 games with the Dolphins, Hill has 323 receptions for 4,508 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns. Overall, in 10 seasons with the Chiefs and Dolphins, Hill has 802 receptions for 11,138 yards and 89 total scores. He’s a five-time First-Team All-Pro and has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.