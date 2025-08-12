With the offseason program, most of training camp, and the first preseason game now behind us, we have a good idea of who’s going to be on the Patriots’ final roster.

Of course, some spots are still subject to change, but most of the starting spots and key reserves we know. One of the most interesting position groups to watch this offseason has been the wide receivers. The team had probably the weakest receiver room in the league last year, but that couldn’t be further from the truth now.

Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins were brought in as free agents, while Kyle Williams was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That trio joins DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker, Ja’Lynn Polk, and others.

Hollins is an intriguing addition. The receiver has never put up elite numbers, and has played mostly backup roles for five different NFL teams. The Patriots only gave the veteran a two-year deal worth around $8 million, and the small deal combined with Hollins’ lack of historical production would theoretically make Hollins far from a sure thing to make the team.

Instead, though, after the preseason opener, it now seems like Hollins is indeed in the teams’ plans for 2025. Why is that, you may ask? Well, Hollins was the lone receiver in the starting lineup for the Patriots against the Commanders.

Patriots offensive starters



LT: Will Campbell

LG: Jared Wilson

C: Garrett Bradbury

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Marcus Bryant

TE: Hunter Henry

TE: Austin Hooper

QB: Drake Maye

FB/TE: Jack Westover

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

WR: Mack Hollins — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2025

Hollins didn’t receive any targets and only stayed on the field for 12 snaps before leaving with most of the other starters.

Notably, Stefon Diggs was held out of the game due to a nagging knee injury. Still, even without Diggs, it’s surprising that a veteran journeyman like Hollins received the start over a camp standout like Kayshon Boutte or the rookie Williams.

It’s clear that Hollins has the trust of Mike Vrabel. Earlier this offseason, Hollins dealt with an injury and missed the first part of training camp. The coach praised Hollins upon his return, though.

“Spent a lot of time here in the offseason, locked in, engaged,” Vrabel said. “Rare for a player to be able to get that much information and not practice. That’s hard. That’s hard just even thinking back when I was in those opportunities to be able to do that and still understand the details and not practicing. So, locked in, ready to go, excited to see him get out there and practice.”

It’s probably fair to say at this point that Hollins is a roster lock. He’s an experienced veteran who holds his own as a blocker and is a great locker room presence. Diggs, Hollins, Williams, and Douglas are likely locks at the position, while Boutte is probably closing in on lock status in his own right.