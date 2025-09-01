The Miami Dolphins announced their captains for the 2025 NFL season on Monday, and one veteran player was noticeably absent.

The Dolphins’ captains for this season are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, center Aaron Brewer, fullback Alec Ingold, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been a captain for Miami since joining the team in 2022, has lost his status as a captain in 2025.

Hill’s commitment to the team has been put into question since the end of the 2024 campaign. The 31-year-old basically requested a trade immediately after Miami’s Week 18 loss to the New York Jets last season,.

Though Hill walked back those comments during a meeting with general manager Chris Grier, it still left some doubt on whether he will be with the Dolphins for much longer.

It also looks like Tagovailoa and Hill’s relationship isn’t as strong as it used to be. Miami’s quarterback stated in late July that his connection with his superstar receiver is “still a work in progress.”

With all the drama surrounding Hill over the last few months, and with him also losing his captain role, it’s clear that the Dolphins have lost some trust in the eight-time Pro Bowler. 2025 could be Hill’s final year in Miami if things don’t turn around soon.