When the Indianapolis Colts zeroed in on Anthony Richardson as the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, they hoped he could become the next face of the franchise, if not the league. While there were some very early glimpses that suggested the Colts did have a future superstar on their hands, he’s played in just 15 out of 34 possible games since becoming a first-round pick.

Now, it’s gotten to the point where the Colts no longer feel like they can rely on Richardson being available. That’s why the Colts gave former first-round pick Daniel Jones a contract worth $14 million this offseason.

Both quarterbacks are being given a chance to compete for the starting job, but Richardson already got hurt in the Colts’ preseason debut. Except, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes Richardson’s injury was partially the QB’s fault due to a lack of awareness.

“To some degree the way the injury to Anthony Richardson happened explained where he is as a player. That he didn’t recognize, or see, what was coming on the play isn’t a great sign for where he is developmentally.” SI’s Albert Breer on Anthony Richardson

Richardson arrived in the NFL as one of the rawest first-round QB prospects we’ve seen, especially in the modern era. We’re now seeing the results of Richardson’s inexperience.

While he’s hitting a rough patch right now, Richardson is still just 23 years old. If the Colts can practice some patience, they could still have a special talent on their hands. Consider that the Saints just drafted 25-year-old Tyler Shough in the second round; Richardson has plenty of time to figure it out.

However, now that he’s headed into his third season, the Colts may feel it’s about time that Richardson gets caught up to speed. We’ll see just how much patience they have soon enough when the season gets underway.

