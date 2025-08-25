Just when the Las Vegas Raiders come close to kicking off their regular season on Sunday, September 7, against the New England Patriots, injuries strike. This time, it’s to backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who started seven games last season.

While AOC was set to return in a backup role behind starter Geno Smith, O’Connell has suffered a broken wrist that will keep him out for 6-to-8 weeks. His upcoming absence has Raiders head coach Pete Carroll admitting that the team will need to find another veteran backup to pair with Gardner Minshew behind Smith.

Of course, the NFL’s roster cutdown date, where all 32 teams trim rosters from 90 down to 53 players, will surely offer more potential solutions for the Raiders. Yet, now ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has another trade idea for the Raiders.

Instead of signing someone off the scrap heap, Barnwell believes the Raiders should offer a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for quarterback Mike White.

“Without a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft, the Bills would be convinced to go with that two-QB option and let White move to Las Vegas. The Raiders would land a quarterback with a 43.1 Total QBR over his four active NFL seasons, a perfectly reasonable figure for a backup making $1.2 million this season. Coach Pete Carroll obviously won’t want to end up in a situation where he has to turn to White, but the journeyman would be a reasonable short-term option for a scenario in which the Raiders need someone to fill in for Smith before O’Connell returns from his injury.” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Las Vegas Raiders/Mike White trade

While White seems to be competing for the primary backup role to reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky is likely in line to win the job. That could make White somewhat expendable, especially considering the Bills still have Shane Buechele as another QB option.

Meanwhile, White would certainly fit what coach Carroll is looking for as a 30-year-old who’s been kicking around the NFL since becoming a fifth-round pick in 2018. While he’s only made seven starts in his NFL career, Allen has attempted 324 passes, giving him a moderate amount of experience.

But is it enough? Do the Raiders want someone with more seasoning? Or someone with more upside? That remains to be seen, but White could certainly be an inexpensive solution to their problems.

