As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their final preseason game, Tyree Wilson looks ready to make a significant impact in his third year. Terrell Edmunds filled a key role with the starting defense. Kyu Blu Kelly’s hamstring injury sidelined him amid a highly contested battle at cornerback.

Tyree Wilson Showing More Confidence Ahead of Year 3

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Wilson stood at the podium shirtless with a big smile on his face and talked about the strides he’s made after a strong practice.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Vincent Bonsignore, Wilson is “starting to turn the corner” in a standout offseason.

Read More: Most Underrated NFL Players 2025, including Raiders’ Starter

As edge-rusher Malcolm Koonce comes along slowly from a torn ACL, Wilson will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the edge opposite Maxx Crosby and on the interior at defensive tackle.

Wilson made minimal improvement between 2023 and 2024, logging one more sack and four more tackles for loss last year than he did in his rookie campaign. The 25-year-old could finally meet the expectations of a first-round pick in the upcoming term.

Terrell Edmunds Gets First-Team Reps with Defense

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas signed Terrell Edmunds after safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. broke his fibula in the first week of training camp. Before the injury, Johnson started alongside Isaiah Pola-Mao when safety Jeremy Chinn moved into the slot. On Wednesday, Edmunds saw some action in that position over Chris Smith II.

In Week 2 of the preseason, Edmunds lined up all over the secondary and made plays with extended time on the field, logging five tackles.

Despite his late arrival to training camp, Edmunds will push for a rotational safety role in the Raiders’ mostly unproven secondary.

Read More: Worst NFL Rosters 2025, including the Raiders

Kyu Blu Kelly Misses Practice with Hamstring Injury

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Amid a momentous week, Kyu Blu Kelly sat out of Wednesday’s practice because of a hamstring injury.

Over the previous week, Kelly has made a push to start at cornerback. He took reps with the first-team defense on the boundary and turned heads at practice last week, securing three interceptions. The third-year pro also started the previous preseason game on the boundary opposite Eric Stokes.

Read More: Game by Game Las Vegas Raiders Predictions 2025, Raiders Schedule Picks

If Kelly shakes off the injury bug in time to suit up for the Raiders’ final preseason game, he could be on the field with the starters in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.