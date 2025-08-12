It seems that being the son of Jon Gruden does not get you a pass from the peanut gallery among the Las Vegas Raiders fan base.

Gruden is a beloved coach for many Raiders fans. Despite an email scandal ending his second tenure with the franchise four years ago, he helped bring the legendary team back to respectability during both stints. There are also still remnants of his time with the organization in the coaching staff, including his son, Deuce. Who is eldest child is in his 10th season as the Raiders’ strength and conditioning assistant.

“Gruden works extensively with all position groups throughout the roster with a focus on strength training. His responsibilities also include assisting the athletic training staff in transitioning players back from injury into participation and managing performance data for the team’s strength and conditioning staff,” the team’s website explains about his role with the team.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jon Gruden's son, Deuce Gruden, has gone viral for his impressive physique while on the Raiders sidelines as he is the team's strength and conditioning coach.



Deuce is a former powerlifting champion 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/63mAXa2x6M — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2025

Gruden, who is also an accomplished power lifter, looks the part of a strength coach. That is, until he stands up. The Raiders assistant is on the shorter side, and it stands out compared to the mammoth players on the team’s roster. And that is what happened over the weekend during their preseason game against the Seahawks. As a video of him on the sidelines went viral.

However, instead of being amazed by the assistant’s impressive physique, Raiders fans on X turned into the NFL’s version of “Mean Girls,” and ravaged Jon Gruden’s son with a wide variety of comments and jokes about his height limitations.

Note to self.. Never stand near NFL players whilst on NFL broadcast.. — Kirk Burelle (@KirkBurelle21) August 12, 2025

But 3’ tall….. — Dave Kinney (@ssikfandk) August 12, 2025

What is he, about 4 feet tall — MakeUSA_Great (@MakeUSA_Great) August 12, 2025

He’s a hobbit — peanut butter skin (@mealteam69) August 12, 2025

Looks like little chucky but possibly meaner — David Adams (@Ravensdave248) August 12, 2025

Almost looks like Gandalf and Bilbo Baggins — Sixburgh_Savage (@Sixburghsavage) August 12, 2025

He looks like he belongs in Oz — BadAttitudeGuy (@Franklin2point0) August 12, 2025

