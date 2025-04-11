Eagles star Lane Johnson is engaged

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s been a magical year for Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

On the heels of winning the Super Bowl this past February, the 34-year-old got engaged to his girlfriend, Kelsey Holmer, according to a joint post made Wednesday on Instagram.

“Lots to celebrate,” they captioned the carousel of photos, which include a set of blurry photos in which Holmer, dressed in an all-white ensemble, is flashing her massive diamond engagement ring while embracing Johnson, who also cut an all-white figure.

Johnson also shared the post to his story with a cheeky note. “Now we both have rings,” he quipped, adding a ring emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

The pair have been together since at least 2022, which is when Johnson first appears on Holmer’s Instagram feed. She is an Ohio native and influencer, and she attended Ohio State University. She also celebrated with Johnson after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

Johnson was previously married to Chelsea Goodman, with whom he shares three children. The pair tied the knot in 2013 before reportedly separating in 2019 and finalizing the divorce in 2022.



The offensive tackle is the Eagles’ longest-tenured player who is currently under contract, and he’ll likely end his career with Philadelphia, as he just agreed to a new deal to remain in the City of Brotherly Love through the 2027 season.