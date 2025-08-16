The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings met for a preseason contest at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, and one of the Patriots’ premier rookies went down.

New England’s third-round pick, wide receiver Kyle Williams, left the game in the second quarter after taking a big hit from Vikings linebacker Austin Keys. Williams caught the ball over the middle from quarterback Joshua Dobbs, and Key was right there to meet him.

Kyle Williams injury update

After leaving the game, Williams went to the blue tent to get checked out by the medical staff. The rookie wide receiver eventually went to the locker, and his status for the rest of the game is still uncertain.

“Williams hit high(head area) by LB Austin Keys – went down and stayed down,” Dan Roche of WBZ-TV said on X. “Walk off field and into Blue tent.”

“Williams to locker room,” Roche later added on X.

It’s hard to imagine Williams playing another snap on Saturday, especially with it being a head injury. The 22-year-old tallied three catches for 24 yards and was putting together a productive day before exiting the game.

Williams already has his roster spot locked up and should see some action in the Patriots’ offense this season. There’s no reason to put him back in the game and risk further injury.